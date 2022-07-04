Dravid To Not Coach Men In Blue In 1st T20I Vs ENG; Another Indian Great To Take Charge

With Team India currently facing England in the fifth and final Test until July 5, legendary batter VVS Laxman is expected to coach the side for the first T20I on July 7 in place of regular head coach Rahul Dravid. The first England vs India T20I will take place in Southampton before the teams travel to Birmingham and Nottingham for the second and third matches in the series.

After the conclusion of the three-match T20I series, the two sides will also take part in a three-match ODI series. The first match will take place at The Oval on July 12 before the teams travel to Lord's and Manchester for the other two matches.

VVS Laxman likely to coach Team India for first T20I

According to ANI, VVS Laxman is expected to coach Team India for the first T20I against England in the absence of regular head coach Rahul Dravid. With the fifth and final England vs India Test match scheduled to end on July 5, the management has decided against involving both Dravid and any player that featured in this match.

Hence, the likes of former Team India captain Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, among others will not be available for selection for the first T20I. Hence, the Men in Blue have released a separate squad for the first T20I and another for the second and third matches in the series.

England vs India T20I series squads

Team India's squad for first T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Team India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.