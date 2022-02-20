'Dravid told me I won't be picked henceforth, suggested retirement' says furious Saha

Veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Indian Test team, on Saturday revealed that the team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

It was reported by PTI on February 8 that Wriddhiman has pulled out of Ranji Trophy as he has been told that he wont' be selected in Indian team.

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," an explosive Wriddhiman told mediapersons on Saturday.

"Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement," he spilled the beans on classified conversations with head coach.

Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team.

"When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp.

"He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," he added.