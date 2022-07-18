Dravid Waxes Lyrical After Series Win Vs Eng; 'Strategy Was Brilliant, Credit To Rohit'

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on captain Rohit Sharma and his players for executing the plans well during the third and final ODI against England. Dravid lauded the composure shown by Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant in the second innings, where they built a 133-run partnership to help India win the game. Dravid also praised Hardik for his exceptional performance with the ball. Hardik picked up a 4-wicket haul with the ball and scored a half-century with the bat.

"He [Hardik] was fantastic with the ball, I thought he was truly exceptional. The way he bowled on a really good wicket. To be able to restrict a team like England for 260, I think we did fantastically well," Dravid told BCCI TV.

"We picked up a few wickets up front, they built a partnership. But I thought our tactics and our strategy was absolutely brilliant. At the backend, to bowl the short ball and put the fielders in place, a real credit to the team and the captain for working out really good tactics and strategies. It came out really well," he added.

"The way Hardik and Rishabh responded, was absolutely superb. it was really good to see them (do well) under pressure with the series on the line. To put in a partnership like that and to play an innings like Hardik did and like Rishabh did, was really good and really heartening for us as support staff," Dravid said.

England vs India, 3rd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, India won the toss and elected to bowl first at Old Trafford. Indian bowlers restricted England to 259 runs, courtesy of some superb performances from Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj. Buttler top-scored for England as he registered 60 off 80 balls. Roy scored 41 off 31 balls at the top of the order.

India then scored 261 runs to win the decider. Pant scored an unbeaten 125 off 113 balls, while Hardik scored 71 off 55 balls. Pant was named the player of the match for his amazing century in the game and Hardik was named the player of the series.

Image: Twitter/BCCI/PTI