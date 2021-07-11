Dravid's Advice To Chahal Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour: 'Do Whatever You Want, Just Be Focused'

Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series, India's star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday opened up the advice that coach Rahul Dravid had given to him. In a virtual press conference, Chahal shared that Dravid had asked him to do whatever he wants during the limited-over series but remain focused. Additionally, he had also asked him to take charge and guide the youngsters as a senior member of the team.

Speaking to reporters Chahal said, “He (Rahul Dravid) said, do whatever you want to do, be focused on whatever you are doing." "He told me, you are a senior and need to guide the youngsters in the team. Also, he said the series is important for me and I am focused on that only," the 30-year-old spinner added.

India vs Sri Lanka series postponed

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series has been rescheduled for July 18, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) Secretary Jay Shah announced on Saturday. The limited-overs series had to be postponed after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in the host's camp. Amid speculations over the rescheduling of the matches, Jay Shah confirmed to news agency ANI on Saturday that the ODIs were slated to start from July 18, five days later than the previously scheduled date.

The white-ball series was slated to begin from July 13 however, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed that batting coach Grant Flower who returned along with Lankan players from England had tested positive for COVID-19. Thereafter, Data Analyst of the Sri Lanka National Team, G. T. Niroshan, tested positive for Coronavirus. In the latest development, Sri Lanka batsman Sandun Weerakkody has joined the list of cricketers from his country to test positive.

India vs Sri Lanka new schedule

18th July, 1st ODI (Colombo)

20th July 2nd ODI (Colombo)

23rd July 3rd ODI (Colombo)

25th July 1st T20 (Colombo)

27th July 2nd T20 (Colombo)

29th July 3rd T20 (Colombo)

India's Full Squad for Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.