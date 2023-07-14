Last Updated:

'Dream Of 1.4 Billion': Indian Cricket Fraternity Get Emotional After Chandrayaan 3 Launch

The entire cricket world showered praises on Indian Space Research Organisation following the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 on Friday.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Anirban Sarkar
'Dream of 1.4 billion': Indian cricket fraternity get emotional after Chandrayaan 3 launch

Whole country celebrated the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 (Image: isro/Twitter/BCCI)


The Indian Space Research Organisation pulled off a brilliant feat as Chandrayaan 3 successfully lifted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The objective of this Lunar mission is to have a soft landing on the Moon and then to experiment on the lunar surface. If the mission is successful, India will become the fourth country after the USA, Russia and China to achieve a soft landing on the moon. This landing is scheduled to take place after 42 days on August 23 at 5:47 PM.

3 things you need to know

  • The project cost of Chandrayaan 3 is estimated to be around 600 crores
  • Chandryaan 3 has three components
  • This is ISRO's second attempt at a controller landing on the Moon

Cricket world lavished praises on ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful launch

Following the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3, several current and former cricketers congratulated ISRO for their brilliant work.

Sachin Tendulkar was one of the first to take this occasion as he posted on Twitter, "ISRO’s payloads carry the dreams, pride and belief of 1.4 billion Indians. Chandrayaan-3 launch swells all our hearts with pride. Congratulations to all our scientists for their untiring efforts. Memorable day for all Indians. Jai Hind! #Chandrayaan3."

Yuvraj Singh was also not far behind. The 2011 World Cup winner posted, "India continues to soar to even greater heights as we successfully launch Chandrayaan-3 My heartfelt congratulations to @isro and all the brilliant minds behind this great feat! Proud moment for every Indian #Chandrayaan3."

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina too celebrated the occasion as he tweets about the launch of the spacecraft with pride.

Shikhar Dhawan and BCCI secretary Jay Shah too posted on social media.

The spacecraft is now in orbit revolving around the Earth and will soon make its attempt to grab a place in the Lunar orbit. It will be a massive achievement for ISRO as the results of Chandrayaan 3 will have a long lasting effect on the country.

