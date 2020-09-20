Dream11 IPL 2020: All Top T20 Records At Delhi Vs Punjab Venue, Dubai Intl Cricket Stadium

The Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 side will take on Punjab in the second match of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Delhi vs Punjab game will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Dream11 IPL 2020 will be held in three cities across the United Arab Emirates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All matches will take place within bio-bubbles created in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. In Abu Dhabi, the matches will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and in Duba at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.



Delhi vs Punjab venue: Dubai T20 matches records

The Delhi vs Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. The stadium has a seating capacity of 25,000. Of course, almost none of that seating capacity will be put to any use this year, as the Dream11 IPL 2020 is being held without spectators. The first T20I match here was played between Australia and Pakistan on May 7, 2009.



The latest T20I match played here was held on Nov 2, 2019. It was played between the Netherlands and Papua New Guinea. During the 2014 edition of the IPL, seven IPL matches were held at the Dubai International Stadium.

The highest T20I score on this ground is 211. This record was set by the Sri Lankan team on December 13, 2013, against Pakistan. Sri Lanka scored at a run-rate of 10.55 runs per over. This record is shared by Irland who made the same total against Scotland on January 20, 2017. The high score on this ground is also by a Sri Lankan batsman, made on the same day as the record-setting total. Kusal Perera made 84 runs off 59 balls on that day, hitting 5 fours, and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 142.37 to get to the total.

The highest partnership is a 1st wicket partnership of 126 between AA Obanda and SO Tikolo in Kenya v Canada game on Feruary10, 2010. The best performer in T20Is at the ground is Afghanistan's, Mohammad Shahzad. Shahzad has scored 382 runs at the ground in 8 innings. His highest score at the ground was 80. His strike rate at the ground is 133.56, with an average of 63.66. The best bowling figures in an innings at the stadium were bowled by Imad Wasim on September 23, 2016. He took 5 wickets in his four overs, giving only 14 runs. His economy was a mere 3.50.

Of the 61 T20I matches played at this ground, 34 have been won batting first. 26 have been bowling first. This will mean that teams may prefer to bat first. The average 1st innings score on the ground is 144, while the average 2nd innings score is122. Talking of totals, the lowest total recorded at the Dubai International Stadium is 71 (13.2 Ov) by Ireland vs Afghanistan. The highest score successfully chased is 183 by Afghanistan vs UAE, while the lowest score defended is134 by Oman vs Hong Kong.

We can expect many of these Dubai T20 matches records to broken at the Dream11 IPL 2020.

