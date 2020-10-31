Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Hyderabad Live Stream, Pitch Report, Sharjah Weather Update

Bangalore will lock horns with Hyderabad in Match 52 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday, October 31 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Bangalore vs Hyderabad live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming into this fixture on the back of contrasting results in their last matches. While Bangalore lost to Mumbai by five wickets, Hyderabad thrashed Delhi by 88 runs.

This is a crucial fixture for both sides as a loss here for Hyderabad will end their chances of making it to the playoffs whereas a win here for Bangalore means they get through to the knockouts. Ahead of their fixture, here is a look at the Bangalore vs Hyderabad weather forecast, Bangalore vs Hyderabad pitch report, where to catch the Bangalore vs Hyderabad live scores and Bangalore vs Hyderabad live streaming details.

Bangalore vs Hyderabad weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah on Sunday will be relatively cooler as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 29°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will reduce considerably during the finishing stages (24°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Humidity levels through the course of the match will hover around 61-78%, which is a tad higher than the last few days. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Bangalore vs Hyderabad pitch report

The last match at this venue saw Punjab comprehensively beating Kolkata by eight wickets while chasing a target of 150. This means that the pitch got better as the game progressed. Pacers will be lethal with the new ball and batsmen should look to settle at the crease before trying to shift gears. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium initially saw some of the biggest scores in this tournament with teams scoring in excess of 200 on numerous occasions. However, as time went by the pitch slowed down considerably.

The average first innings total in Sharjah in the Dream11 IPL 2020 is 185+. Teams batting first at this ground have won five games while chasing sides have won five as well. The team winning the toss should look to field first, assess the conditions, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

Bangalore vs Hyderabad live scores and live streaming in India

For the Bangalore vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, October 31. For Bangalore vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Bangalore vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

