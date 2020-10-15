Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31 Bangalore Vs Punjab Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Sharjah

The Match 31 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Bangalore taking on Punjab on Thursday, October 15 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Bangalore vs Punjab live action will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams are coming on the back of contrasting results from their previous games. While Bangalore defeated Kolkata by a whopping 82 runs, Punjab lost to Kolkata by two runs.

Virat Kohli's men are at the third place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with five wins and two losses while Punjab are at the bottom spot with one win and six losses. Ahead of Thursday's fixture, here is a look at the Bangalore vs Punjab weather forecast, Bangalore vs Punjab pitch report and details for the Bangalore vs Punjab live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Punjab weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah on Thursday will be relatively cooler as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Bangalore vs Punjab weather forecast is expected to be around 32°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will reduce considerably during the finishing stages (26°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, as per the Bangalore vs Punjab weather forecast, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover around 27-30%, which is relatively lower than the last few days. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Punjab pitch report

According to the Bangalore vs Punjab pitch report, the Sharjah pitch is a batsman's paradise. In the first four matches that have been played at this venue, the teams have scored in excess of 200 on seven occasions. However, during the last couple of games at this venue, teams scored well below 200 which could mean that pitches are now slowing as the tournament is progressing. Bowlers are in for a tough time on this pitch but change of pace will be key for them to succeed on this surface.

On the other hand, spinners could have a tough time because of the dew and short boundaries. As per the Bangalore vs Punjab pitch report, the average first innings total in Sharjah in the Dream11 IPL 2020 is 209. Teams batting first at this ground have won five games while the side chasing has won just one. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first, put up a massive total and then defend it.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore vs Punjab live scores and live streaming in India

For the Bangalore vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, October 15. For Bangalore vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Bangalore vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

