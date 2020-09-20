Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Coach Fleming Lauds Team For Coping Well With No Crowd Situation

As the Dream11 IPL 2020 kicked off on Saturday with the first match being played between Chennai and Mumbai, the battle for the series cup is being held behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post-match interview, Chennai head coach Stephen Fleming said that playing behind closed doors without fans was indeed 'strange' but added that the 'Yellow Army' manage to cope with the situation and beat their arch-rivals from Mumbai.

'Strange but the team coped': Fleming

Stephen Fleming said, "It was strange for a lot of us to play in front of no crowd, especially when you got two teams like these who were last season's finalists. I think we coped with it pretty well and players were really focused on what they did”.

The Chennai head coach also praised his squad and lauded Sam Curran's game, which according to Fleming turned the game around for the team.

Chennai beat Mumbai

With Mumbai being first up to bat, Dhoni had his squad restrict their arch-rivals' big-hitters just 162/3 in their 20 overs. In the next inning the ‘Yellow Army’ was off to a disastrous start after the dismissals of Shane Watson and Murali Vijay in the first two overs, but Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis partnership kept Chennai strong in the game.

Rayadu was awarded the player of the match for his innings of 72 runs off 48 deliveries. Ultimately Chennai clinched the match by 5 wickets and only 4 balls to spare. This match was special not only for being the first match of the season but it also marked Dhoni's 100th victory as Chennai skipper.

(With ANI Inputs)

