Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Sharjah Weather Forecast

Kolkata are all set to take on Punjab in Match 46 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday, October 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kolkata vs Punjab live streaming will begin at 7:30 pm (IST). This is a crucial fixture for both sides as a win in this match will bolster the winner's chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Kolkata are placed fourth in the Dream11 IPL points table with six wins and five losses whereas Punjab are right below them in fifth with five wins and six losses. If Punjab manage to win this game, they will replace the Men in Purple in fourth place. Ahead of their fixture, here is a look at the Kolkata vs Punjab weather forecast, Kolkata vs Punjab pitch report, where to catch the Kolkata vs Punjab live scores and Kolkata vs Punjab live streaming details.

Kolkata vs Punjab weather forecast

The weather in Sharjah on Friday will be relatively cooler as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 30°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will reduce considerably during the finishing stages (24°C at around 11:00 pm IST).

Humidity levels through the course of the match will hover around 46-65%, which is relatively lower than the last few days. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kolkata vs Punjab pitch report

The last game here was played between Chennai and Mumbai where the Men in Blue thrashed MS Dhoni's side by 10 wickets. In that game, the quicks ran riot in the first innings with the new ball. The pitch became extremely favourable for batting as the game progressed. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium initially saw some of the biggest scores in this tournament with teams scoring in excess of 200 on seven occasions. However, as time went by the pitch slowed down considerably.

The average first innings total in Sharjah in the Dream11 IPL 2020 is 191. Teams batting first at this ground have won five games while chasing sides have won four. The team winning the toss should look to field first, assess the conditions, restrict the opposition to a low total and then chase it down.

Kolkata vs Punjab live scores

For the Kolkata vs Punjab live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, October 26. For Kolkata vs Punjab live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. Kolkata vs Punjab live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

