Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 18 Punjab Vs Chennai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

KL Rahul’s Punjab side will take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai in Match 18 of the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Punjab vs Chennai live encounter will take place on Sunday, October 4 at 7:30 pm IST. The Dream11 IPL 2020 match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Punjab outfit finds itself in seventh place in the Dream11 IPL 2020 table, having won just one match from four. MS Dhoni’s side, on the other hand, are bottom of the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings, with just two points from four matches. Ahead of the much-awaited game, here is a look at the Punjab vs Chennai weather forecast and Punjab vs Chennai pitch report.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore Vs Rajasthan Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Chennai weather forecast

The Punjab vs Chennai weather forecast suggests the conditions will be favourable for a good game of cricket. There is no chance of rain, with the average temperature during the game expected to be around 34°C according to Accuweather. While the skies will be clear, humidity levels during the game are expected to be around 70%.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 16 Delhi Vs Kolkata Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Sharjah

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Chennai pitch report

According to the Punjab vs Chennai pitch report, the surface will suit batsman more. The average score on this wicket is 165, per FanCode. Amongst the bowlers, pacers are likely to find better purchase from the wicket with some movement for the faster bowlers early on. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, considering the previous results at the venue.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Tempts Fans With Delicious Picture From UK After Leaving Dream11 IPL 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Chennai live streaming details

Fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab vs Chennai live telecast in India at 7:30 pm IST on Sunday, October 4. For Punjab vs Chennai live scores, fans can check out the official website and social media pages of the tournament. For the Punjab vs Chennai live scores, fans can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tops Suresh Raina To Become Most-capped IPL Player In History

Punjab vs Chennai live streaming will be available for Indian fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Punjab vs Chennai live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch the match on YuppTV. Fans in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image Credits: Punjab Instagram, Chennai Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.