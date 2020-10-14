Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 30 Delhi Vs Rajasthan Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

The Match 30 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Delhi locking horns with Rajasthan on Wednesday, October 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Delhi vs Rajasthan live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of contrasting results from their last games. While Delhi lost to Mumbai by five wickets, Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by five wickets.

Shreyas Iyer's men are placed at the second spot on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with five wins and two losses. On the other hand, Rajasthan occupy the penultimate position in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with three wins and four losses. Both teams will look to secure a win in the Delhi vs Rajasthan live match and get two crucial points for themselves. Ahead of Wednesday's fixture, here is a look at the Delhi vs Rajasthan weather forecast, Delhi vs Rajasthan pitch report and details for the Delhi vs Rajasthan live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Rajasthan weather forecast

The weather during the Delhi vs Rajasthan live match will be hot just like it has been during the whole tournament. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Delhi vs Rajasthan weather forecast is expected to be around 33°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease considerably during the finishing stages (30°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, as per the Delhi vs Rajasthan weather forecast, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover around 21%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Delhi vs Rajasthan live contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Rajasthan pitch report

According to the Delhi vs Rajasthan pitch report, the Dubai wicket has massively favoured the team batting first in the Dream11 IPL 2020. Out of the thirteen matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the teams batting first have won on nine occasions while two games ended in a tie. The team chasing at this venue have won only two matches. Batsmen should play a few balls and settle at the crease before deciding to shift gears.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been over 170. The team bowling first should look to use the new ball effectively as there is swing initially. As the game progresses, spinners will come into action. As per the Delhi vs Rajasthan pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total on the surface as teams chasing have found it tough to get going at this venue.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Rajasthan live scores and live streaming in India

For the Delhi vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, October 14. For Delhi vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Delhi vs Rajasthan live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

