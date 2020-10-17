Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 34 Delhi Vs Chennai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Sharjah

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi will take on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai side in the 34th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Saturday, October 17. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Ahead of the much-awaited game, here is a look at the Delhi vs Chennai weather forecast and Delhi vs Chennai pitch report.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Delhi vs Chennai live

#MumbaiIndians are back on top in the Points Table after Match 32 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/eRf9uQ2YRq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 16, 2020

Also Read | Priyam Garg Tweets On Receiving MS Dhoni Masterclass, Netizens Laud 'Captain Cool'

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Chennai weather forecast

The Delhi vs Chennai weather forecast indicates favourable playing conditions for 40 overs of cricket. According to Accuweather, the temperature during the course of the match is expected to be around 31°C. Moreover, as per further Delhi vs Chennai weather forecast updates, humidity levels throughout the match is likely to be at 22%.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Chennai pitch report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has proven to be a high-scoring venue this season. Across all Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played here, the average first innings score has been a staggering 204. As evidenced from the recent match results, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first, as chasing teams have won just two out of the seven matches contested at the venue this season.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Roasted By Netizens For 'helping Shahid Afridi But Mocking MS Dhoni'

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Chennai live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Chennai live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Saturday, October 17. For Delhi vs Chennai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Delhi vs Chennai live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Delhi vs Chennai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Delhi vs Chennai live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Both Dismissed By New 'Yorker King' T Natarajan In Dream11 IPL 2020

Also Read | 'Shreyas Is In Pain But Is Able To Move His Shoulder': Dhawan

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 DC Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.