Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Info

The Match 45 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Rajasthan taking on Mumbai on Sunday, October 25 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Rajasthan vs Mumbai live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of contrasting results in their last games. While Rajasthan faced defeat at the hands of Hyderabad by eight wickets, Mumbai thrashed Chennai by 10 wickets.

The upcoming fixture is a crucial match for both sides as a loss here for Rajasthan will put an end to their chances of making it to the playoffs whereas a win here for Mumbai takes them through to the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Ahead of Sunday's fixture, here is a look at the Rajasthan vs Mumbai weather forecast, Rajasthan vs Mumbai pitch report and details for the Rajasthan vs Mumbai live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai weather forecast

The weather during the Kolkata-Delhi match will be relatively cooler as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (28°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 43-65%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Rajasthan vs Mumbai match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai pitch report

The last couple of matches at this venue have turned out to be low-scoring contests where pacers ran riot with the new ball. There will be swing with the new ball, which makes fast bowlers lethal on this tricky Abu Dhabi wicket. There is ample spin in the wicket and spinners should look to bowl slow. Batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears.

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has gone on to get better as the game has progressed which is why the team winning the toss could look to field first and restrict the opposition to a low total. The average first innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 158 (till Match 41). The teams batting first have won five games while the sides chasing have triumphed on eight occasions. One game has ended in a tie.

Rajasthan vs Mumbai live scores and live streaming in India

For the Rajasthan vs Mumbai live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Sunday, October 25. For Rajasthan vs Mumbai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Rajasthan vs Mumbai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

