Dream11 IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tests COVID-19 Negative, Returns To Chennai Nets

Indian cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad, who represents Maharashtra in the domestic circuit, has returned to the bio-bubble of Chennai for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The 23-year-old was one of the few members of the Chennai squad 2020 alongside pacer Deepak Chahar, who was tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. However, on Monday, September 21, Chennai took to their social media accounts to confirm the return of Ruturaj Gaikwad into their set-up.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jos Buttler To Miss Rajasthan's Opening Clash Against Chennai

Ruturaj Gaikwad coronavirus updates: Cricketer tests negative, joins Chennai squad 2020

As per biosecurity measures imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), players testing positive for coronavirus will be quarantined for 14 days. Such players will be eligible to make a return to their respective Dream11 IPL 2020 teams only after completing their isolation period and testing negative for two consecutive days. The recent negative Ruturaj Gaikwad coronavirus updates means that the cricketer is back to the Chennai camp just a day ahead of their second match of the tournament, which is scheduled to be played against Rajasthan on Tuesday, September 22.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad re-joins Chennai squad 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Gives Filmy-style Mumbai Vs Chennai Game Analysis; Watch

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming

For Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, September 22. For Rajasthan vs Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Rajasthan vs Chennai live streaming will also be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Chennai IPL live game could be watched on beIN Sports on TV and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar in Chennai squad 2020

MS Dhoni (c), Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeeshan, KM Asif, Shardul Thakur, Shane Watson, Imran Tahir, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Josh Hazlewood.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Jordan Short Run Controversy ANGERS Punjab Fans & Netizens Online

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra Names Player Who Could Keep Chris Gayle Out Of Punjab's XI

Image source: Chennai Twitter