Dream11 IPL 2020: Trendulkar Predicts Bangalore Win; Gabbbar Misses Manjrekar; Banter Back

In the opening match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Ambati Rayudu smashed a 48-ball 71 to guide Chennai to a comprehensive five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai. This was the first competitive game of cricket for the Indian players in six months and cricket fans in India and across the world were eagerly waiting for the beginning for the tournament.

'Missing Manjrekar in commentary'

Amidst all the entertainment the match provided to the fans, popular netizen Gabbbar Singh tweeted that he was "missing" Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box. Manjrekar was left out of the BCCI-contracted commentators earlier this year and has been missing from the Dream 11 IPL 2020 list as well due to his spat with Ravindra Jadeja and on-air jibe at co-commentator Harsha Bhogle, questioning his credentials as a cricketer during the pink-ball Test.

Many of his followers did not agree with him and said that they would rather watch the telecast with their TVs on "mute" rather than listening to Manjrekar.

Didn't know I would say it, but missing Manjrekar in commentary — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 19, 2020

Just withdrawal symptoms. You’ll get over it. — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) September 19, 2020

I'd rather watch the match in mute than listen to Manjerekar. I'm not even exaggerating — Cule_hitman (@CuleHitman) September 19, 2020

You need to sleep ;-) — Anish Chowdhary (@anish2k11) September 19, 2020

Mat bhai usko mat bulao please 🙏🏻 — Devashish Rao (@Devashish1212) September 19, 2020

'Bangalore will win'

Meanwhile, another popular Twitter cricket-world personality has predicted that Bangalore will win the 2020 edition. Trendulkar also asked people to, "Mark this tweet." Despite having some of the biggest names in cricket in their team, Bangalore have been unable to stamp their authority in the IPL. They are one of the few teams yet to win the IPL title despite reaching the finals three times and that has given rise to debates regarding their team selection.

My Prediction :



RCB will win the IPL. Mark this tweet. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 19, 2020

Twitter users clearly shocked by Trendulkar's prediction started questioning "in which year will this happen?" Several users also backed him saying, that "This is 2020 and the probability of Bangalore winning his high as it is an exceptional year."

Please predict the year also, will help — Akshay Kanitkar (@akshaykanitkar) September 19, 2020

Sir mark karne ke liye marker konsi company ka lu ? — Unemployed Marwadi 🇮🇳🚩 (@Muaaaahrwadi) September 19, 2020

Even Virat Kohli will ignore this tweet. — Zaffar (@Zaffar_Nama) September 19, 2020

2020 is once in a century, exceptional year so probability is high — AK (@AK01055865) September 19, 2020

Ok but why involve Mark in all this. He's busy on Facebook dei. pic.twitter.com/px7Oxa8Fhu — S (@santgva9) September 19, 2020

Bangalore will play their first match of Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday against Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

