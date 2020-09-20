Home
Dream11 IPL 2020: Trendulkar Predicts Bangalore Win; Gabbbar Misses Manjrekar; Banter Back

Dream11 IPL 2020: Amidst all the entertainment the match provided to the fans, popular netizen Gabbbar Singh tweeted that he was "missing" Sanjay Manjrekar

IPL 2020

In the opening match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Ambati Rayudu smashed a 48-ball 71 to guide Chennai to a comprehensive five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai. This was the first competitive game of cricket for the Indian players in six months and cricket fans in India and across the world were eagerly waiting for the beginning for the tournament.

'Missing Manjrekar in commentary'

Amidst all the entertainment the match provided to the fans, popular netizen Gabbbar Singh tweeted that he was "missing" Sanjay Manjrekar in the commentary box. Manjrekar was left out of the BCCI-contracted commentators earlier this year and has been missing from the Dream 11 IPL 2020 list as well due to his spat with Ravindra Jadeja and on-air jibe at co-commentator Harsha Bhogle, questioning his credentials as a cricketer during the pink-ball Test.

Many of his followers did not agree with him and said that they would rather watch the telecast with their TVs on "mute" rather than listening to Manjrekar. 

'Bangalore will win'

Meanwhile, another popular Twitter cricket-world personality has predicted that Bangalore will win the 2020 edition. Trendulkar also asked people to,  "Mark this tweet." Despite having some of the biggest names in cricket in their team, Bangalore have been unable to stamp their authority in the IPL. They are one of the few teams yet to win the IPL title despite reaching the finals three times and that has given rise to debates regarding their team selection.

Twitter users clearly shocked by Trendulkar's prediction started questioning "in which year will this happen?" Several users also backed him saying, that "This is 2020 and the probability of Bangalore winning his high as it is an exceptional year."

Bangalore will play their first match of  Dream11 IPL 2020 on Monday against Hyderabad at the Dubai International Stadium.

