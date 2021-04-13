Dream11 Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Team, Prediction & Team News For IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians will meet in the 5th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, April 13. The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The high-octane clash is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The KKR vs MI live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians preview

Both sides have had a contrasting start to their respective Indian Premier League campaigns this year. While the Kolkata Knight Riders claimed a comprehensive win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians ended up on the losing side in their inaugural fixture against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The upcoming encounter promises to be an enthralling one considering the star-studded line-ups of the two teams.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to win matches against Mumbai Indians in the T20 competition. The two teams have battled it out in 27 matches so far, and the two-time champions have won only on six occasions. The Mumbai-based franchise on the other hand has 21 wins against KKR. Rohit Sharma & co. have won all of their last three matches against this opposition, and they will be looking to continue their dominant run against them as they look to get off the mark on the points table.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, conditions seem ideal for an uninterrupted KKR vs MI live contest. A significant cloud cover is expected during the match, however, there seem to be no chances of rain. The temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees during the game.

KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batting here is a little difficult, which is why batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the venue, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bat first on the surface.

Average first innings score: 161 (84 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 34, Lost – 48

KKR vs MI Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

Zaheer Khan, the Director of Cricket Operations for Mumbai Indians recently provided fans with a major update regarding the team's playing XI in a virtual press conference. He mentioned that wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has finished the mandatory 7-day quarantine period and has joined the MI squad. The dynamic left-hander will be available for selection for MI's game against KKR.

KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn/Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

KKR vs MI best team: KKR vs MI player record

Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi showcased exemplary batsmanship against Sunrisers Hyderabad's formidable bowling attack. The two youngsters seem to be high in confidence and it will be difficult for the Mumbai Indians team to stop them if they get going. Moreover, with a strike rate of 181.83 in the cash-rich league, Andre Russell will be the main man for the KKR team. Jasprit Bumrah finished the previous season as the second-highest wicket-taker with 27 wickets and he will be Sharma's go-to bowler this year as well.

KKR vs MI best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – R Sharma, N Rana, S Yadav, I Kishan

Vice-Captain – S Gill, A Russell, H Pandya

Rohit Sharma and Nitish Rana will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

KKR vs MI Dream11 team

Keeper – I Kishan, D Karthik

Batsmen – N Rana (VC), S Yadav, R Sharma (C), S Gill

All-Rounders – A Russell, H Pandya

Bowlers – J Bumrah, T Boult, P Cummins

KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction

Mumbai Indians are likely to trump the Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The KKR vs MI match prediction and KKR vs MI playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KKR vs MI Dream11 team and KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Kolkata Knight Riders / Mumbai Indians / Instagram