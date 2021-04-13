Dream11 MD Vs CK Team, Prediction, Team News And Other FanCode Portugal T10 Match Details

Miranda Dragons are all set to face Coimbra Knights in Match 16 of the FanCode Portugal T10 2021. The match will be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo Ground at 8:30 PM local time (12:00 AM IST) on Wednesday, April 14. Here is our GOR vs MD Dream11 prediction, MD vs CK Dream11 team and MD vs CK playing 11. The MD vs CK live streaming will be available on FanCode.

MD vs CK Dream11 prediction: MD vs CK match preview

Miranda Dragons are making their debut in the competition and this will be the third match of the campaign. The Dragons open their campaign with a doubleheader versus Gorkha 11 on Monday. This too will be the first of the doubleheader matches between these two teams. Miranda Dragons are making their debut in the competition and are also looking to make an impression in the tournament.

Coimbra Knights are making their debut in the tournament as well and are currently at the bottom of the points table after losing their opening two matches to the Gorkha 11. In the first match, they were crushed by 58 runs, while they lost the second match by 60 runs. This match presents them with an opportunity to open their account. They hold an advantage over their opponent after being well versed with the weather conditions.

MD vs CK Dream11 prediction: weather report

The condition will be mostly cloudy with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 92% with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

MD vs CK Dream11 prediction: pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

MD vs CK Dream11 team: MD vs CK Dream11 (Probable Playing XIs)

MD: Steven Waddell, Mohammad Hasan Khan, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Paul Stubbs, Asif Ataur, Syed Asif Rab, Mohammad Shakir, Abdul Mohshin, Rob Lewes, Lucas Hennessey.

CK: Andrew Winter, Miguel Stoneman, Qasir Hameed, Panda Waddup,MD Zaman (wk), Tony Madeira, Parth Mukesh, Tom Nicholas, Chris Redhead (c), Lovey Saini, Sukwinder Singh.

MD vs CK match prediction: Top picks for MD vs CK playing 11

Chris Redhead

Miguel Stoneman

Abdul Mohshin

Greg Bullock

MD vs CK Dream11 live: MD vs CK Dream11 team

MD vs CK live: MD vs CK match prediction

As per our MD vs CK Dream11 prediction, CK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MD vs CK match prediction and MD vs CK playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MD vs CK Dream11 team and MD vs CK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

