Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021 BLB Vs GG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Bay Leaf Blasters will take on the Ginger Generals in the 1st match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on May 31, 2021. Here are the BLB vs GG live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India, the Spice Isle T10 schedule and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Spice Isle T10: Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals preview

The inaugural match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021 will see the Bay Leaf Blasters and the Ginger Generals open up the proceedings in Grenada. All six teams - including the Cinnamon Pacers, Nutmeg Warriors, Clove Challengers, Saffron Strikers, Bay Leaf Blasters and the Ginger Generals - will play games on Day 1, as they hope to get their campaigns off to winning starts. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, with the final slated to take place on June 11.

Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals squads

BLB: Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

GG: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan

BLB vs GG live streaming and BLB vs GG live scores details

The Bay Leaf Blasters vs Ginger Generals match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BLB vs GG live scores and updates will be available on FanCode as well as the Grenada Cricket Association social media handles.

BLB vs GG pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of round 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts some rain at around 10 AM local time. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 63% humidity and 25% cloud cover.

BLB vs GG prediction

According to our BLB vs GG Dream11 prediction, the Bay Leaf Blasters will win this match.

Note: The BLB vs GG prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Grenada Cricket Instagram