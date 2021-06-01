Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021 CC Vs GG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Clove Challengers will take on the Ginger Generals in the 5th match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on June 1, 2021. Here are the CC vs GG live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India, the Spice Isle T10 schedule and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Spice Isle T10: Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals preview

Playing their second game of the series, the Clove Challengers and the Ginger Generals will go up against each other on Day 2 of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10. Both teams have had somewhat of a different run at the league so far, with the Generals coming into this game off a good win over the Bay Leaf Blasters and the Challengers having lost their match to the Saffron Strikers by a considerable margin. At the 2nd place on the table, the Ginger Generals will be the favourites to defeat the last-placed Challengers.

Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals squads

CC: Cyprian Forsyth (C), Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Angel Johnson, Clifton Mark, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters and Casimir Thomas.

GG: Anil Matthew, Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Roland Cato (c), Sheon Andrew, Sunil Narayan.

CC vs GG live streaming and CC vs GG live scores details

The Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CC vs GG live scores and updates will be available on FanCode as well as the Grenada Cricket Association social media handles.

CC vs GG pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of around 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 64% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

CC vs GG prediction

According to our CC vs GG Dream11 prediction, the Ginger Generals will win this match.

Note: The CC vs GG prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Grenada Cricket Instagram