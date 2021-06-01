Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021 CP Vs BLB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The upcoming match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021 will be played between Cinnamon Pacers and Bay Leaf Blasters on Tuesday, June 1. The match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada and will commence at 2:00 PM local time (11:30 PM IST). Here is our CP vs BLB live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India, the Spice Isle T10 schedule, pitch report and where to get CP vs BLB live scores.

CP vs BLB Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live game preview

Both teams are searching for their first win in the tournament and so this match will be crucial to get the season back on track. Coming to the performance, Cinnamon Pacers, in their previous match, lost to the Nutmeg Warriors by 10 wickets. The upcoming match against Bay Leaf Blasters presents them with an opportunity to get off the mark in the competition. On the other hand, the Bay Leaf Blasters too suffered defeat at the hands of Ginger Generals by 16 runs. With both teams in need of a win, this should be a fascinating contest to watch.

Spice Isle T10 schedule: CP vs BLB squad details

Cinnamon Pacers: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams.

Bay Leaf Blasters: Alvin Ramnauth, Amikel Dubissette, Craig Williams, Denis Smith, Deron Hypolite, Devon Smith (c), Jalon Olive, Josh Noel, Keron Charles, Leon Chichester, Markel Baptiste, Richard Rogers, Ronel Williams, Sharkim Edwards.

CP vs BLB pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down. Coming to the weather, the conditions would be partly sunny with no chance of rains coming down during the match.

CP vs BLB live streaming and CP vs BLB live scores details

The Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CP vs BLB live scores and updates will be available on FanCode as well as the Grenada Cricket Association social media handles.

Image: FanCode