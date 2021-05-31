Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021 CP Vs NW Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Cinnamon Pacers will take on the Nutmeg Warriors in the 2nd match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on May 31, 2021. Here are the CP vs NW live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India, the Spice Isle T10 schedule and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Spice Isle T10: Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors preview

Day 1 of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 tournament 2021, will see the Cinnamon Pacers and the Nutmeg Warriors go up against each other in the second match of the day. Hoping for a winning start to their short campaign here, both teams look for early victories and aim to join the winners of the Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers and Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors matches on the table. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, with the final slated to take place on June 11.

Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors squads

CP: Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine (C), Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

NW: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher (C), Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph

CP vs NW live streaming and CP vs NW live scores details

The Cinnamon Pacers vs Nutmeg Warriors match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CP vs NW live scores and updates will be available on FanCode as well as the Grenada Cricket Association social media handles.

CP vs NW pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of around 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 65% humidity and 25% cloud cover.

CP vs NW prediction

According to our CP vs NW Dream11 prediction, the Cinnamon Pacers will win this match.

Note: The CP vs NW prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Grenada Cricket Instagram