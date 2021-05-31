Dream11 Spice Isle T10 CC Vs SS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Clove Challengers will take on the Saffron Strikers in the 3rd match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on May 31, 2021. Here are the CC vs SS live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India, the Spice Isle T10 schedule and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Spice Isle T10: Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers preview

The last match of the inaugural day of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021 will see the Clove Challengers go up against the Saffron Strikers. Each of the six teams that will take part in the tournament will start their campaigns on the same day, precipitating an early fight for the top spot. The tournament will follow a double round-robin format, with the final slated to take place on June 11.

Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers squads

CC: Cyprian Forsyth (C), Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Angel Johnson, Cliffon Mark, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters and Casimir Thomas.

SS: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

CC vs SS live streaming and CC vs SS live scores details

The Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CC vs SS live scores and updates will be available on FanCode as well as the Grenada Cricket Association social media handles.

CC vs SS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of round 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 63% humidity and 22% cloud cover.

CC vs SS prediction

According to our CC vs SS Dream11 prediction, the Clove Challengers will win this match.

Note: The CC vs SS prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

