Dream11 Spice Isle T10 SS Vs NW Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Saffron Strikers will take on the Nutmeg Warriors in the 4th match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on June 1, 2021. Here are the SS vs NW live streaming details, how to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India, the Spice Isle T10 schedule and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 Spice Isle T10: Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors preview

Playing their second game of the series, the Saffron Strikers and the Nutmeg Warriors will go up against each other on Day 2 of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10. Both teams have had brilliant starts to their campaign with the Strikers putting down the Clove Challengers by 9 wickets and the Warriors defeating the Cinnamon Pacers by 10 wickets. Sitting atop the table after restricting their opponents to just 56 runs and chasing it in a mere 6.3 overs, the Saffron Strikers will be the favourites in this game.

Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors squads

SS: Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip

NW: Akeem Alexis, Andre Fletcher (C), Dane Murray, Darel Cyrus, Donald McDonald, Haston Jackson, Isaiah Simon, Jevon Andrew, Josh Thomas, Nealon Francois, Riddick Hayling, Samuel Charles, Seandell Regis, Sheldon Joseph

SS vs NW live streaming and SS vs NW live scores details

The Saffron Strikers vs Nutmeg Warriors match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SS vs NW live scores and updates will be available on FanCode as well as the Grenada Cricket Association social media handles.

SS vs NW pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of around 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 64% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

SS vs NW prediction

According to our SS vs NW Dream11 prediction, the Nutmeg Warriors will win this match.

Note: The SS vs NW prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Grenada Cricket Instagram