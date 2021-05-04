Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast BLS Vs SSCS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Babonneau Leatherbacks will take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the 10th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:00 AM IST (3:30 PM local time, May 4) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 5, 2021. Here are the BLS vs SSCS live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars match preview

Having started out their season with a strong 7-wicket win over the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, the SSC Stars lost their second match to the current table toppers, the Micoud Eagles. Coming back with a brilliant 9-wicket win over the Laborie Bay Royals - where they made 67 runs in just 4 overs - the SSC Stars are in second place on the points table with 4 points. With their place in the playoffs secured, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will have the upper hand in this match. Meanwhile, playing their first game of the season, the Babonneau Leatherbacks will hope to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars squads

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (c), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Qwaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham (wk).

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Ashley Hippolyte, Keither Prospere, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (c), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Tenncay Hippolyte (wk), Julian Sylvester (wk).

BLS vs SSCS live streaming and BLS vs SSCS live scores details

The Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the BLS vs SSCS live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The BLS vs SSCS live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

BLS vs SSCS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 77 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers in Gros Islet on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 62% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

BLS vs SSCS prediction

According to our BLS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will win this match.

