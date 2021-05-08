Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast CCMH Vs MAC Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage (CCMH) will lock horns with Mabouya Constrictior (MAC) in Match 18 of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Here are the CCMH vs MAC live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Constrictior match preview

With only two spots in the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 playoffs, CCMH and MAC will be keen to come out of this match with 2 points to their name. Both sides are searching for their first win of the tournament. While Central Castries have played two games and lost both, the Mabouya Constrictior have lost the only game they have played. CCMH are placed 10th in the points table with a dismal Net Run Rate (NRR) of -2.574 whereas MAC are stationed at the penultimate spot with an awful NRR of -4.633.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Constrictior squads

Central Castries: Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (c & wk), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Gaspard Prospere (wk).

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund and Chard Polius.

CCMH vs MAC live streaming and CCMH vs MAC live scores details

The Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Mabouya Constrictior match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CCMH vs MAC live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

CCMH vs MAC: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 64% humidity and 82% cloud cover.

CCMH vs MAC prediction

According to our CCMH vs MAC Dream11 prediction, the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will win this match.

Note: The CCMH vs MAC prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: ST. LUCIA T10 INSTAGRAM

