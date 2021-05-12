Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast CCMH Vs ME Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

The Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 25th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on Wednesday. May 12, 2021. Here are the CCMH vs ME live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Micoud Eagles match preview

One of the best performers this season, the Micoud Eagles will go up against the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast on May 12. Undefeated and sitting right at the top of the points table with 12 points from six matches, the Micoud Eagles are sure to make it to the playoffs as the No.1 side in the league. Their last match, against the Vieux Fort North Raiders, ended with a 25-run win for the Eagles. Meanwhile, in the bottom half of the table, with no chance of making it to the next round, the Central Castries will hope to finish their campaign on a high with a win in this match.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Micoud Eagles squads

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (c & wk), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Gaspard Prospere (wk).

Micoud Eagles: Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr (wk), Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick

CCMH vs ME live streaming and CCMH vs ME live scores details

The Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vs Micoud Eagles match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CCMH vs ME live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

CCMH vs ME pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five games, the surface is turning into a batsman's dream as the tournament progresses. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts rainfall from 12-2 PM local time at Gros Islet, meaning that the match may be interrupted. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 67% humidity and 73% cloud cover.

CCMH vs ME prediction

According to our CCMH vs ME Dream11 prediction, the Micoud Eagles will win this match.

Note: The CCMH vs ME prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram