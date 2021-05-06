Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast CCP Vs BLS Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

The Choiseul Clay Pots will take on the Babonneau Leatherbacks in the 13th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 6, 2021. Here are the CCP vs BLS live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Choiseul Clay Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks match preview

With two spots in the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 playoffs already taken by the Micoud Eagles and the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, the eight remaining sides in the league will now play for the two remaining spots. In 4th place on the table after their 11-run win over the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, the Leatherbacks will be looking to extend their winning streak and climb up the ranks. Meanwhile, in 9th (second-last) place on the table, the Choiseul Clay Pots will be disappointed after their 5 wicket D/L loss to the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and will be aiming for a quick turnaround with a win in this game.

Choiseul Clay Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks squads

Choiseul Clay Pots: Bronte Bess (captain), Jason Simon (WK), Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Nick Joseph, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Tristan Norbal, Stephane Theophane, Clem St. Rose, Sky Lafeuillee.

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Shervon Joseph (captain), Zayee Antoine, Stuart Calderon, Alvin Lafeuille, Nehemiah Wilfred, Caleb Thomas, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, Qwaine Henry, Alex Joseph, Steven Abraham (WK), Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred.

CCP vs BLS live streaming and CCP vs BLS live scores details

The Choiseul Clay Pots vs Babonneau Leatherbacks match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the CCP vs BLS live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The CCP vs BLS live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

CCP vs BLS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before the match. However, there should be enough time to squeeze in a full 20-over match. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 65% humidity and 46% cloud cover.

CCP vs BLS prediction

According to our CCP vs BLS Dream11 prediction, the Babonneau Leatherbacks will win this match.

Note: The CCP vs BLS prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram

