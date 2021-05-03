Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast GICB Vs CCP Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Match Preview

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take on the Choiseul Clay Pots in the 7th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 3, 2021. Here are the SSCS vs VFSS live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Choiseul Clay Pots match preview

With the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 now halfway through, the Micoud Eagles and the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have already booked their spots in the playoffs of the league. The second half of the tournament will see the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Babonneau Leatherbacks, South Castries Lions and Choiseul Clay Pots go up against each other for the remaining two spots in Round 2. The tournament final is set to take place on 15th May.

Coming into this season, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will hope to start strong and go all the way, unlike last season. After remaining undefeated in the group stages in 2020, the Cannon Blasters went down to the Mon Repos Stars in the playoffs, losing their chance to play for the trophy. Meanwhile, the Choiseul Clay Pots finished fifth last season and will be looking to improve their form this year.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Choiseul Clay Pots squads

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius (C), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul, Vidal Crandon (WK) and Vernillius Gabriel (WK).

Choiseul Clay Pots squads: Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (C), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon (WK).

GICB vs CCP live streaming and GICB vs CCP live scores details

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Choiseul Clay Pots match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the GICB vs CCP live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The GICB vs CCP live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

GICB vs CCP pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 77 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before the match on Monday, however, clear skies are expected during the encounter. The temperature expected to be around 27°C, with 75% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

GICB vs CCP prediction

According to our GICB vs CCP prediction, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will defeat the Choiseul Clay Pots to win this match.

Note: The SSCS vs VFSS prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: West Indies Cricket website