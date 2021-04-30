Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast LBR Vs ME Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Laborie Bay Royals and Micoud Eagles are slated to meet in the second match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 on Friday, April 30. The contest will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet from 12:00 AM IST (Saturday, May 1). Here are the LBR vs ME live streaming details, LBR vs ME live scores information and how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Laborie Bay Royals vs Micoud Eagles match preview

The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast is back to entertain cricket fans with its second season. A total of 12 teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in 30 exciting matches. Laborie Bay Royals and Micoud Eagle open will open their campaign on Saturday as they take on each other in their first game of the season.

Laborie Bay Royals had a dismal run in the competition last year as they failed to win a single fixture in the inaugural edition of the T10 tournament. They will be keen to come up with improved performance as they look to redeem themselves after their flop show last year. The Daren Sammy-led Micould Eagles, on the other hand, were not a part of the competition last year. They have a chance of announcing themselves in style by claiming a comprehensive victory in their opening encounter itself.

Laborie Bay Royals vs Micoud Eagles squads

LBR: Awene Edward (c), Denlee Anthony (wk), Michael Francois, Shervin George, Nick Andrew, Tyran Theodore, Rick Moses, Daran Pierre, Sanjay Pamphile, Jordan Emmanuel, Romain Ramroach, Calvin Stanislaus, Quincy St, Rose.

ME: Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr (wk), Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick.

St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India: LBR vs ME live streaming details

The St. Lucia T10 Blast is not a televised event in India. However, fans will be able to enjoy the LBR vs ME live streaming on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. Fans will also be able to catch the LBR vs ME live scores on FanCode.

LBR vs ME where to watch in West Indies

Fans in the West Indies will be able to relish the live streaming of the T10 matches on the St Lucia National Cricket Association's Facebook page, as per voiceslu.com. The LBR vs ME match will kick-off from 2:30 PM local time (Friday, April 30). One can also follow the social media accounts of the tournament for live score and updates.

LBR vs ME pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium seems to be perfect for a run-fest. The batsmen are likely to dominate the contest between bat and ball and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first, as putting an imposing total upfront could give the team a massive advantage in the encounter. According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match. There are also chances of rain interrupting the contest in the first innings. The temperatures are likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: St. Lucia T10 Blast Instagram