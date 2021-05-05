Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast MAC Vs ME Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Mabouya Valley Constrictors will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 11th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 5, 2021. Here are the MAC vs ME live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Micoud Eagles match preview

After a successful start to their Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 campaign, the Micoud Eagles have already booked their spot in the playoffs. With three wins in three matches, the undefeated Eagles side are currently at the top of the points table and look like prime contenders for the final on May 15. Led by West Indies' World Cup-winning skipper, Daren Sammy, the team will take on the Mabouya Valley Constrictors on Wednesday. Playing their first game in the season, the Constrictors will hope to overturn their bad result from last season, when they won just one of their four games.

Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Micoud Eagles squads

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund and Chard Polius.

Micoud Eagles: Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr (wk), Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick.

MAC vs ME live streaming and MAC vs ME live scores details

The Mabouya Valley Constrictors vs Micoud Eagles match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the MAC vs ME live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MAC vs ME live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

MAC vs ME pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 77 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before and after the match on Wednesday. However, the match should take place in its entirety. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 60% humidity and 30% cloud cover.

MAC vs ME prediction

According to our MAC vs ME Dream11 prediction, the Micoud Eagles will win this match.

