Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast MRS Vs BLS Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

The Mon Repos Stars will take on the Babonneau Leatherbacks in the 26th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 12, 2021. Here are the MRS vs BLS live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks preview

Last season's runners-up, the Mon Repos Stars will go up against the Babonneau Leatherbacks for their last match of the series. In 6th place on the table with one loss, one draw and one win, the Stars have only 3 points so far. Even with a win in this game, the side will only get their total up to five points - one short of the qualification cutoff. With their last match ending in a draw, the Stars will hope to end their run at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast with a win. Meanwhile, with no hopes of qualification, the Leatherbacks will also hope for a good ending to their run at the tournament.

Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks squads

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel.

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Shervon Joseph (c), Zayee Antoine, Stuart Calderon, Alvin Lafeuille, Nehemiah Wilfred, Caleb Thomas, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, Qwaine Henry, Alex Joseph, Steven Abraham (WK), Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred.

MRS vs BLS live streaming and MRS vs BLS live scores details

The Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks match will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode from 11 PM onwards. The MRS vs BLS live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

MRS vs BLS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five games, the surface is turning into a batsman's dream as the tournament progresses. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts rainfall at around 2 PM local time meaning that the match may be delayed. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 65% humidity and 75% cloud cover.

MRS vs BLS prediction

According to our MRS vs BLS Dream11 prediction, the Mon Repos Stars will win this match.

Note: The MRS vs BLS prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

