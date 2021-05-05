Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast MRS Vs GICB Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Mon Repos Stars will take on the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in the 12th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:00 AM IST (2:30 PM local time, May 5) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 6, 2021. Here are the MRS vs GICB live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Mon Repos Stars vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters match preview

After a successful start to their Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 campaigns, the Micoud Eagles and the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have already booked their spot in the league playoffs. This leaves eight teams, including the Mon Repos Stars and the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters to fight for the two remaining places in round 2. Coming into this match having won their sole fixture until now, GICB will be looking to improve upon their result from last season when they went down to the Mon Repos Stars in the playoffs. Meanwhile, last year's runners-up, the Mon Repos Stars will hope to get their season off to a winning start in this game.

Mon Repos Stars vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters squads

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius (C), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul, Vidal Crandon (WK) and Vernillius Gabriel (WK).

MRS vs GICB live streaming and MRS vs GICB live scores details

The Mon Repos Stars vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the MRS vs GICB live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MRS vs GICB live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

MRS vs GICB pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before and after the match but not during it. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 60% humidity and 34% cloud cover.

MRS vs GICB prediction

According to our MRS vs GICB Dream11 prediction, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will win this match.

Note: The MRS vs GICB prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram