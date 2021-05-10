Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast MRS Vs SSCS Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Match Preview

The Mon Repos Stars will take on the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the 22nd match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 10, 2021. Here are the MRS vs SSCS live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Mon Repos Stars vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars match preview

Last season's runners-up, the Mon Repos Stars and this year's table-toppers, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will go up against each other at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast. Coming into this match with a playoffs spot already booked up, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will be playing to ensure that they finish the group stages atop the table. Currently in second place with three wins and two losses, the Stars' last match against the Gros Island Cannon Blasters ended with a 7-wicket win for them. The Mons Repos Stars meanwhile, are in seventh place and will be coming into this match off of a loss to the Choiseul Clay Pots. With one loss and one win, they will have to win each of their remaining games to make it to the playoffs.

Mon Repos Stars vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars squads

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Ashley Hippolyte, Keither Prospere, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (C), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Tenncay Hippolyte (WK), Julian Sylvester

MRS vs SSCS live streaming and MRS vs SSCS live scores details

The Mon Repos Stars vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The MRS vs SSCS live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

MRS vs SSCS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five games, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen so far. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts rainfall at 2 PM local time, meaning that the game might start late. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 62% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

MRS vs SSCS prediction

According to our MRS vs SSCS Dream11 prediction, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will win this match.

Note: The MRS vs SSCS prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram

