Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast SCL Vs ME Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The South Castries Lions will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 8th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 12:00 AM IST (2:30 PM local time, May 3) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 4, 2021. Here are the SCL vs ME live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: South Castries Lions vs Micoud Eagles match preview

After a successful 1st week at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 the Micoud Eagles and the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have already booked their spots in the playoffs of the league. With three wins in three matches, the undefeated Eagles side are currently at the top of the points table and look like prime contenders for the final on May 15. Led by West Indies' World Cup-winning skipper, Daren Sammy, the team will take on the defending champions, the South Castries Lions, on Tuesday. Playing their first game in the season, the Castries will be led by another ex- Windies batsman, Johnson Charles.

South Castries Lions vs Micoud Eagles squads

South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk).

Micoud Eagles: Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr (wk), Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick.

SCL vs ME live streaming and SCL vs ME live scores details

The South Castries Lions vs Micoud Eagles match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the SCL vs ME live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SCL vs ME live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

SCL vs ME pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 77 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers before the match on Tuesday, however, clear skies are expected during the encounter. The temperature expected to be around 27°C, with 75% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

SCL vs ME prediction

According to our SCL vs ME Dream11 prediction, the South Castries Lions will win this match.

Note: The SCL vs ME prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram