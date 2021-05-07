Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast SLC Vs CCMH Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Match Preview

The South Castries Lions will take on the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage in the 15th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 7, 2021. Here are the SLC vs CCMH live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage match preview

With only two spots in the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 playoffs the South Castries Lions and the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will be keen to come out of this match with 2 points to their name. In 9th place on the points table after losing their first game of the season to the Micoud Eagles, the defending champions, the South Castries Lions will hope to bounce back quickly and come up in the rankings. Meanwhile, with an abysmal run rate of -4.723, the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will hope to turn their luck around with a win after their first match ended with a 7-wicket loss against the Vieux Fort North Raiders.

South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage squads

South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk)

Central Castries: Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (c & wk), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa, Gaspard Prospere (wk)

SLC vs CCMH live streaming and SLC vs CCMH live scores details

The South Castries Lions vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SLC vs CCMH live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

SLC vs CCMH pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 83 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. AccuWeather predicts no rain during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 66% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

SLC vs CCMH prediction

According to our SLC vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, the South Castries Lions will win this match.

Note: The SLC vs CCMH prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.