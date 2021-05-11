Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast SLC Vs MAC Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Match Preview

The South Castries Lions will take on the Mabouya Valley Constrictors in the 23rd match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 11, 2021. Here are the SLC vs MAC live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: South Castries Lions vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors match preview

Last season's winners, the South Castries Lions will go up against the Mabouya Valley Constrictors at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast on May 11. Coming into their last group stage game at the series, the Lions will be desperate for a win as they look to finalize their place in the playoffs alongside the Micoud Eagles and the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars. With two wins from three games, the team will be fairly confident as they take on the Constrictors, who have managed only one win in their three matches at the tournament. Currently in 5th and 7th places on the table respectively, the Lions and Constrictors will both hope to take two points from this fixture.

South Castries Lions vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors squads

South Castries Lions: Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk)

Mabouya Valley Constrictors: Dale Smith, Orey Changoo, Leon Polius, Nean Deterville, Christian Ange, Shem Severin, Lennice Modeste, Maius Stanislaus, Murgaran Shoulette (C), Mitchel Louisy (WK), Rick Smith, Zachary Edmund, Chard Polius

SLC vs MAC live streaming and SLC vs MAC live scores details

The South Castries Lions vs Mabouya Valley Constrictors match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SLC vs MAC live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

SLC vs MAC pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five completed games, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen so far. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts rainfall before the start of the match, but clear skies for the rest of the day. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 66% humidity and 63% cloud cover.

SLC vs MAC prediction

According to our SLC vs MAC Dream11 prediction, the South Castries Lions will win this match.

Note: The SLC vs MAC prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram