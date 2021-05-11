Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast SSCS Vs CCP Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Match Preview

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on the Choiseul Clay Pots in the 24th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 11, 2021. Here are the SSCS vs CCP live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Choiseul Clay Pots match preview

One of the best performers this season, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will go up against the Choiseul Clay Pots at the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast on May 11. Coming into their last group stage game at the series, the Stars are in second place on the points table with 7 points from five games. With their last match against the Mons Repos Stars being abandoned, the team will have no way to catch up with the table-toppers, the Micoud Eagles, who have 12 points. Aiming to stay in the top two, the Stars will take on the Choiseul Clay Pots, who are at the third place with two wins and one loss so far.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Choiseul Clay Pots squads

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Ashley Hippolyte, Keither Prospere, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (C), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Tenncay Hippolyte (WK), Julian Sylvester

Choiseul Clay Pots: Bronte Bess (C), Jason Simon (WK), Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Nick Joseph, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Tristan Norbal, Stephane Theophane, Clem St. Rose, Sky Lafeuillee

SSCS vs CCP live streaming and SSCS vs CCP live scores details

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Choiseul Clay Pots match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SSCS vs CCP live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

SSCS vs CCP pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five completed games, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen so far. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rainfall during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 71% humidity and 67% cloud cover.

SSCS vs CCP prediction

According to our SSCS vs CCP Dream11 prediction, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will win this match.

Note: The SSCS vs CCP prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Instagram