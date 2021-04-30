Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast SSCS Vs VFSS Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers in the 1st match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on April 30, 2021. Here are the SSCS vs VFSS live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers match preview

After a successful run in 2020, the second season of the St Lucia T10 Blast is set to get underway from April 30, 2021. This edition of the tournament will see a total of 12 teams go up against each other for the prestigious trophy. The season will feature a total of 30 games played over the course of two weeks, with the final set to take place on 15th May.

Coming into this match, both, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers will be hoping to gain an upper hand early in the tournament. Having ended the inaugural season of the tournament as the bottom-placed team, the Stars will look to get a far better result this time. Meanwhile, following a 6th place finish last year, the Sunrisers will also be aiming for a higher finish this time around.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers squads

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Shani Mesmain (C), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (WK), Kervel Propere, Kevin Grassie, Quint Mesmain, Tenacy Hippolyte (WK), Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose and Keither Prospere.

Vieux Fort South Sunrisers: Dishon Rampal (C), Jevin Isidore, Eardley Dupres, Kerlan Martial, Richie Robert (WK), Jermain Harding, Kurdney Constantine, Dyondre Taylor, Ray Joseph, Kamanie Laure (WK), Rydell Baptiste, Samuel Montia, Kahlil St Hill and Delan Martial.

SSCS vs VFSS live streaming and SSCS vs VFSS live scores details

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars vs Vieux Fort South Sunrisers match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the SSCS vs VFSS live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The SSCS vs VFSS live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

SSCS vs VFSS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a batting-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 120, the ground does not provide much for bowlers, who will struggle to get wickets. The captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. AccuWeather predicts intermittent rain showers through the day on Friday. The temperature expected to be around 28°C, with 66% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

SSCS vs VFSS prediction

According to our SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 prediction, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will win this match.

Note: The SSCS vs VFSS prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

