Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast VFNR Vs CCMH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Vieux Fort North Raiders will take on the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage in the 9th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 4, 2021. Here are the VFNR vs CCMH live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage match preview

After a successful start to their Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 campaigns, the Micoud Eagles and the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have already claimed the first two spots in the playoffs for this season. This leaves eight teams, including the competitors for this match, the Vieux Fort North Raiders and the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage vying for just two remaining sports in the playoffs. Coming into this match, the North Raiders will be looking at improving their sixth-place finish from last season while the Central Castries will hope to go one step further than their 2020 result - they were knocked out by the eventual winners in the semi-finals - and win this season. This will be the first match of 2021 for both teams.

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage squads

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus and Chrislon Fanis.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage: Dwight Thomas, Ephron Charles, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Keygan Arnold, Kyle Adonis, Rahym Joseph, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Jaden Elibox, Stephen Naitram (C & WK), McKenny Clarke, Tyler Sookwa and Gaspard Prospere (WK).

VFNR vs CCMH live streaming and VFNR vs CCMH live scores details

The Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the VFNR vs CCMH live streaming can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VFNR vs CCMH live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

VFNR vs CCMH pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 77 in the tournament so far, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen. The captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. AccuWeather predicts rain showers during the match on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to be around 29°C, with 62% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

VFNR vs CCMH prediction

According to our VFNR vs CCMH Dream11 prediction, the Central Castries Mindoo Heritage will win this match.

Note: The VFNR vs CCMH prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

