Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast VFNR Vs ME Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Match Preview

The Vieux Fort North Raiders will take on the Micoud Eagles in the 21st match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:00 PM IST (11:30 AM local time) from the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 10, 2021. Here are the VFNR vs ME live streaming details, how to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast: Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Micoud Eagles match preview

With their spot in the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 playoffs already confirmed, the Micoud Eagles will come into this match looking to maintain their current place on the table. undefeated in their five games so far and in 1st place on the points table, the Eagles will be the favourites to win this game. Their last game against the Mabouya Valley Constrictors ended with a resounding 8 wicket win for the team. Meanwhile, the Vieux Fort North Raiders are in 10th place with one win from their three games so far. The Raiders will have to win each of their games going forward to even stand a chance to make it to the playoffs.

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Micoud Eagles squads

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Al Prince (C), Junior Peter (WK), Ernell Sexius, Chris Pamphile, Joshaun Mann, Curtly Jonny, David Naitram, Ricky Hippolyte, Kurt Edward, Shawn Auguste, Tariq Gabriel, Shaw Straker, Johann Williams, Stanislus Saltibus, Chrislon Fanis

Micoud Eagles: Daren Sammy (c), Nereville Florence, Luke, JN. Pierre, Daren Sammy Jr, Murlan Sammy, Lanse Sammy, Tarrique Edward, Shervin Charles, Travis Gifford, Garvin Serieux Jr (wk), Mervin Wells, Michael Charlery, Kuston Jules, Winnel Felix, Earvin Frederick

VFNR vs ME live streaming and VFNR vs ME live scores details

The Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Micoud Eagles match will not be televised on any Indian TV channel. However, fans who wish to watch the St. Lucia T10 Blast live in India can do so on the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The VFNR vs ME live scores will be available on FanCode as well.

VFNR vs ME pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five games, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen so far. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. A gap between rain showers at 11 AM and 2 PM local time (as predicted by Accuweather) should leave enough time for the match to take place. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 63% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

VFNR vs ME prediction

According to our VFNR vs ME Dream11 prediction, the Micoud Eagles will win this match.

Note: The VFNR vs ME prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

