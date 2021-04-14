Dream11 SRH Vs RCB Team, Prediction, Team News And All IPL 2021 Match 6 Details

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will collide in the 6th match of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday, April 14. The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The SRH vs RCB live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore preview

Both SRH and RCB have had contrasting starts to their respective Indian Premier League campaigns. While the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side claimed a comprehensive victory in their opening contest against the Mumbai Indians, David Warner and co. came second in their clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders. RCB are currently placed fourth in the points table, whereas SRH occupy the penultimate position.

While the Bangalore-based franchise will be keen to capitalize on the momentum that they are carrying into the fixture, their opposition will also be keen to get off the mark on the points table with their maiden win in IPL 2021. Harshal Patel starred with the ball for RCB in their first game as he bagged a stunning fifer against MI. Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli showcased promising form with the bat in the inaugural game of the tournament.

SRH faced a 10-run loss against KKR and will be keen to bounce back with a spirited performance in their upcoming fixture against RCB. Their bowlers had a forgettable outing in their first encounter of the season as they were taken to the cleaners by the Kolkata batters. Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow slammed impressive half-centuries in the contest, and they are also expected to play a major role alongside captain David Warner in their clash against RCB on Wednesday.

SRH v RCB, Preview |Game Day



AB de Villiers and the coaches speak about RCB’s preparedness heading into the SRH encounter. Opposition watch and much more on @myntra presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/0JV4eqIwER — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chennai weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match. Moreover, there are also chances of rain interrupting the cricketing action between the two sides. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees Celsius in Chennai during the commencement of the game, however, it could drop to 27 degrees during the final stages of the match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore pitch report

The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners and slow bowlers. Batting here is a little difficult, which is why batsmen need to get their eye in before deciding to shift gears. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the venue, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bat first on the surface.

Average first innings score: 160 (85 matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 34, Lost – 49

SRH vs RCB Dream11 team: Injury and availability news

RCB's left-handed opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 22, was not included in the playing eleven for the first game of the season. However, in a video shared by the franchise on their Twitter account, Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket Operations of Bangalore confirmed that Padikkal is fully fit and he is likely to feature in the clash against SRH. The talented youngster was the highest run-scorer for RCB last year as he accumulated 473 runs in 15 matches in his debut season.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

SRH vs RCB best team: SRH vs RCB player record

RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will play his 100th match in the Indian Premier League if he takes the field for the side against the SRH on Wednesday. It will also be the 50th IPL match for bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel. SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli on seven occasions in the cash-rich league. With 593 runs to his name, Hyderabad captain David Warner is the leading run-scorer in SRH vs RCB clashes, whereas Yuzvendra Chahal with 16 wickets is the leading wicket-taker.

SRH vs RCB best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – V Kohli, J Bairstow, A Villiers, M Pandey

Vice-Captain – G Maxwell, Rashid-Khan, D Padikkal

Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SRH vs RCB Dream11 team

Keeper – AB Villiers, J Bairstow (VC)

Batsmen – M Pandey, V Kohli (C), A Samad, D Padikkal

All-Rounders – G Maxwell, V Shankar

Bowlers – Rashid Khan, K Jamieson, Y Chahal

SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to trump the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The SRH vs RCB match prediction and SRH vs RCB playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SRH vs RCB Dream11 team and SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Sunrisers Hyderabad Instagram