Dream11 Super Smash 2021 Kings Vs Stags Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Canterbury Kings will take on the Central Stags in the preliminary final match of the Dream11 Super Smash 2021. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland. The Kings vs Stags live streaming is scheduled to begin at 4:40 AM (IST) on Thursday, February 11. Here are the Kings vs Stags live stream details, information on where to get the Kings vs Stags live scores and Kings vs Stags squads details.

Also Read: Steve Smith Snubbed By New South Wales For Captaincy, Pat Cummins To Lead ODI Team

Kings vs Stags live streaming: Kings vs Stags Dream11 Super Smash T20 preview

This should be a great contest to watch with a place in the final is at stake. In the league stage of the points table, the Stags finished at 2nd spot with 6 wins in 10 matches, while Kings finished a place below them with same win/loss record due to an inferior net run rate.

🚨 T E A M N E W S🚨 Up for a title fight, first Final tomorrow 👊#LOVETHESTAGS 🦌 #SuperSmashNZ @ Eden Park https://t.co/gkeIo6KiGO — Central Stags 🏏 (@CentralStags) February 9, 2021

George Worker is having a wonderful tournament for Stags with the bat and will look to be among runs yet again, while Blair Tickner, who is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for his side, will also look to do well. Canterbury will look upto Daryl Mitchell to do continue fine form with the bat, while Matt Henry will shoulder the responsibility of picking up wickets. Stags hold an advantage over Kings after beating them twice during the league stage and they would be looking to make it three wins over their opponents and punch their ticket to the final to play Wellington

Also Read: Mohammed Shami Reveals Downtime Activity Amidst Injury, Fans Miss Him After Chennai Defeat

Super Smash live: Kings vs Stags Squads

Kings: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Jack Boyle, Cole McConchie, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher, Todd Astle, Matthew Hay, Matt Henry, Edward Nuttall, Will Williams, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Sean Davey.

Stags: Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Doug Bracewell, Joey Field, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Kieran Noema Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Ben Tickner, Ross Taylor, George Worker,Will Young

Super Smash Live: Kings vs Stags pitch report and weather forecast

Coming to the Kings vs Stags pitch report a total of five matches have been played so far in which the team batting first has won three, while the team chasing the total has won twice. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first and look to put up big total on the board. Coming to the weather forecast, Accuweather predicts intermittent clouds with no rainfall and so teams will get to play the full game mostly.

Also Read: For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shreyas Iyer Mumbai's Captain & Shaw Deputy; Tendulkar Left Out

Dream11 Super Smash 2021: Kings vs Stags live stream: and where to catch Kings vs Stags live scores

The Kings vs Stags match will not be televised in India. However, for Kings vs Stags live stream, fans can tune into the FanCode app and website. The Kings vs Stags live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of both the teams.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Calls Son Agastya 'Water Baby' After Fun Time At Chennai Hotel Poolside

Image: Central Stags / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.