Dream11 Super Smash 2021 Volts Vs Knights Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Otago Volts will take on the Northern Knights in the upcoming match of the Dream11 Super Smash 2021. The match will be played at the University Oval, Dunedin New Zealand. The Volts vs Knights live streaming is scheduled to begin at 4:10 AM (IST) on Saturday, February 6. Here are the Volts vs Knights live stream details, information on where to get Volts vs Knights live scores and Volts vs Knights pitch report.

Volts vs Knights live streaming: Volts vs Knights Dream11 Super Smash T20 preview

The upcoming contest is between teams whose campaigns have gone on a different track altogether. The Northern Knights have qualified for the semifinal and this match is like a dead rubber for the side which allows them to test their bench strength. They will not settle for anything less than a win in order to finish a little higher on the points table.

The Otago Volts, on the other hand, will not be making it to the knockout stage as they have been eliminated from the tournament. This will be their last match of this season and they would like to finish the season with a win. However, playing the Knights will be a different challenge considering their current form and so the Volts will have to bring their A-game on the table to win the match.

Dream11 Super Smash 2021: Volts vs Knights pitch report and weather forecast

Coming to Volts vs Knights pitch report a total of two matches have been played so far in which the team batting first has won once, while the team chasing the total has won once. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and chase down the target. Coming to the weather forecast Accuweather predicts no rainfall and so teams will get to play full overs.

Dream11 Super Smash 2021: Volts vs Knights live stream: and where to catch Super Smash live scores

Volts vs Knights will not be televised in India. However, for Volts vs Knights live stream fans can tune into the FanCode app and website. The Volts vs Knights live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of both the teams.

