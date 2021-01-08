Dream11 Super Smash 2021 WF Vs NK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Wellington Firebirds will take on the Northern Knights in Match 12 of the Dream11 Super Smash 2020-21. The WF vs NK match is scheduled to begin at 7:40 AM IST from the Basin Reserve, Wellington on January 9, 2021. Here are the WF vs NK live streaming details, how to watch WF vs NK live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

We head to Wellington to take on the Wellington Blaze & Firebirds tomorrow. 11.40am for the @skycityhamilton Northern Spirit & 3.10pm for our Northern Knights.



Let’s go 🙌🏼#NDTogether #CricketNation #SuperSmash pic.twitter.com/lZ0WNQtzNg — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) January 8, 2021

Also Read | India Vs Australia Live Streaming Timings For Day 3 At SCG Changed By Broadcasters

Dream11 Super Smash 2021: WF vs NK preview

The Wellington Firebirds and the Northern Knights have had highly contrasting starts to their Super Smash 2020-21 campaigns. Unlike their Women's team, the Wellington Firebirds are on top of the Super Smash 2020-21 points table with 12 points. They have remained unbeaten in three games at the tournament so far and will be hoping to keep this streak going in Saturday's match. Their last match, also against the Northern Knights, ended with a thumping 9-wicket win for them and they will carry that confidence into this game.

The Northern Knights, on the other hand, have managed just two points from their sole win of the series over the Central Districts on Monday. Having lost their first three games of the series to the Central Districts, the Otago Volts and Wellington, the Knights finally seem to have found some form and will look to maintain this winning streak in Saturday's match. However, this will be easier said than done, especially against the in-form Wellington side, who will also have the advantage of playing at home.

Also Read | Australia Would Like To Play At The Gabba, Says Steve Smith Despite Lockdown

Dream11 Super Smash 2021 live in India: WF vs NK live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Super Smash 2021 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the WF vs NK live stream on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website. WF vs NK live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and WF vs NK live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the participating teams.

Also Read | BBL 2020-21 Game Between Strikers And Renegades Delayed, IND Vs AUS Test Responsible?

Dream11 Super Smash 2021: WF vs NK pitch report and weather forecast

The Basin Reserve, Wellington has only seen two games so far this season from the Men's and Women's Super Smash editions. Both games have had wildly different scores, with the Women unable to breach even 100 while the Men put up 178. This match should fall somewhere in the middle of these two extremes, with the pitch supporting both bowlers and batsmen. Accuweather predicts no rain for the day, meaning that fans can expect a complete game. Humidity and cloud cover is expected to be at 50-60% and should not affect game conditions too much.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Enjoys Strawberries In Ranchi Farm, Has Witty Caption To Delight Fans: WATCH

Image Credits: Wellington Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.