Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020 WF Vs AA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Game Preview

Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces are all set to feature in the opening contest of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 on Thursday, December 24. The match will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington from 6:10 AM IST. Here is a look at the WF vs AA live streaming information, WF vs AA live scores and how to watch WF vs AA live in India.

Ready at the @BasinReserve! @cricketwgtninc's Blaze & Firebirds are set to take on @aucklandcricket's Hearts & Aces in the opening double-header of the tournament tomorrow. The rematch of the last Grand Final is free entry and live on @sparknzsport & @TVNZ from 10am #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/YF6NZpuhAX — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) December 23, 2020

Super Smash T20 live: WF vs AA preview

Dream11 Super Smash T20 is New Zealand's premier domestic competition when it comes to the shortest format. A total of six teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship, and the season promised to be an enthralling one considering the existing line-ups of the participating teams. Auckland Aces and Wellington Firebirds will be eying to get off the mark on the points table right from the opening fixture.

Wellington Firebirds are the defending champions and will aim to commence their title defense with a thumping win. Auckland Aces and Wellington Firebirds emerged as the two finalists in the previous season. The Wellington side earned a comprehensive 22-run win in the Final and clinched the championship title. The opening contest of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 also promised to be a nail-biting contest, as both teams battle it out for supremacy.

Super Smash T20 live: Pitch report

The strip at Wellington is a balanced one that will assist the batsman but will also have something for the bowlers. The average score at the venue in T20 matches is 158, and anything above the 150-run mark can be deemed competitive. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the surface, and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming matches as well. Considering the conditions, as well as the past results, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first.

Super Smash T20 live: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match. However, fortunately for the two teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the cricketing action. The temperatures during the game are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

WF vs AA live streaming: Super Smash T20 live in India

The Dream1 Super Smash T20 live matches will not be telecasted in India. However, the multi-sports aggregator platform, FanCode, has come on board as an exclusive streaming partner for the competition in the country. Cricket fans can tune in to the platform to catch WF vs AA live in India. Moreover, one can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament for the WF vs AA live scores.

Image source: BlackCaps Twitter

