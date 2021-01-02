Dream11 Super Smash T20 AA Vs CK Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020 season is all set to continue with Match No. 9 on Sunday, January 3 at the Eden Park Oval in Auckland. The upcoming match will see the Auckland Aces (AA) take on the Canterbury Kings (CK). The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the AA vs CK live streaming details, how to watch AA vs CK live in India and where to catch AA vs CK live scores.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020: Tournament preview ahead of AA vs CK

The ongoing Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020 premiered on December 24 and will run until February 14. A total of six teams are participating in the tournament that forms a part of the New Zealand domestic season. 32 matches will be played between the teams in a double round-robin format, which will be followed by a preliminary final and a final.

The Auckland Aces are currently placed fifth on the points table as they are yet to register a win after their three matches. On the other hand, the Canterbury Kings are placed at third on the table with a win from their opening game.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 live: AA vs CK live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 live matches is available for television audience in India. However, fans who wish to watch the AA vs CK live streaming, as well as the rest of the tournament, can do so on the multi-sports aggregator platform FanCode. For AA vs CK live scores and other updates, one can also visit the social media handles and websites of New Zealand Cricket.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020: Weather prediction for AA vs CK

As per AccuWeather, the weather prediction indicates favourable playing conditions throughout the 40 overs. The temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius during the course of the match.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020: Pitch report for AA vs CK

The pitch is known for favouring batsmen as the average first-innings score at the venue has been 174 in T20 matches. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, as chasing teams have won 15 of the 23 matches played here.

Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020: AA vs CK squads

Here is a look at the AA vs CK squads for the upcoming match.

AA vs CK: AA squad

Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, William O’Donnell, Mark Chapman, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne, Louis Delport, Will Somerville, Olly Pringle, Ben Lister and Danru Ferns.

AA vs CK: CK squad

Cam Fletcher (wk), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Edward Nuttall, Sean Davey and Will Williams.

