Dream11 Super Smash T20 Aces Vs Knights Live Stream, Pitch Report, Auckland Weather

The Auckland Aces will lock horns with the Northern Knights in the league match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 2020-21. The Aces vs Knights match is scheduled to begin at 7:40 AM IST from Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland on January 17, 2021. Here are the Aces vs Knights live streaming details, how to watch Super Smash live in India and the Aces vs Knights live scores.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Aces vs Knights preview

Both teams currently occupy the bottom two spots on the points table and will be eager to get their season back on track with a win. The Aces are currently winless in the tournament and will be eager to register their first win by beating fellow strugglers i.e the Northern Knights in the upcoming clash.

BOULT, SOUTHEE & DE GRANDHOMME ARE BACK!!!



We’re heading to Auckland to take on the Auckland Hearts & Aces tomorrow.



11.40am for our @skycityhamilton Northern Spirit & 3.10pm for our Northern Knights.#NDTogether #Cricketnation #Dream11SuperSmash pic.twitter.com/yL4k5ZECHe — Northern Districts (@ndcricket) January 15, 2021

The Knights, though, have one win under their belt due to which they are above the Aces on the points table. They will be eager to register their second win in the tournament and move up the points table. Fans can expect a great contest between these two sides who have terrific players in their ranks.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: Aces vs Knights squads

Aces: Martin Guptill, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips, William O Donnell, Robert O'Donnell (c), Ben Horne (w), William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Louis Delport, Ben Lister, Danru Ferns, Kyle Jamieson

Knights: Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert (w), Anton Devcich (c), Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Anurag Verma, Trent Boult, Joe Walker, Katene Clarke

Super Smash live: Pitch and Auckland weather forecast

The pitch at Eden Park Outer Oval has generally been a more batting-friendly one. The batsmen will love batting on the surface. Coming to the weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted that there will be an intermittent cloud cover with no chances of rain. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up some early wickets.

Super Smash live: Aces vs Knights live streaming details

None of the Dream11 Women's Super Smash T20 games will be televised in India. However, fans can access the Aces vs Knights live stream on the DreamSports owned FanCode app and website. Aces vs Knights live scores and updates can be found on the website and social media handles of New Zealand Cricket. Match updates and Aces vs Knights live scores can also be found on the websites and social media handles of the teams involved in the game.

Image: Northern district / Twitter

