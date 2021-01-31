Dream11 Super Smash T20 Aces Vs Volts Live Stream, Pitch Report, Auckland Weather Forecast

The Auckland Aces will go up against the Otago Volts in the upcoming match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20. The match will be played at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, New Zealand. The Aces vs Volts live streaming is scheduled to begin at 4:10 PM (IST) on Sunday, January 31. Here is our Aces vs Volts prediction, information on how to watch Aces vs Volts live in India and where to catch Aces vs Volts live score and Auckland weather forecast.

Aces vs Volts live streaming: Aces vs Volts Dream11 Super Smash T20 preview

Both the teams will be playing for pride as their chances of making it to the knockout has diminished. Currently, Volts and Aces are the bottom two teams on the points table and a win for either of the teams will not make much difference when it comes to climbing the points table.

Ahead of this match, Volts lost to Canterbury, by 6 wickets while Aces lost to Northern Knights by 3 wickets. The remaining for both teams will determine as to which position will they end up on completion of the league stage. Fans could in for an interesting contest between bat and ball as both teams will look to field their best playing 11.

Aces vs Volts live scores: Aces vs Volts pitch report and Auckland Weather forecast

Coming to Aces vs Volts pitch report a total of three matches played so far in which teams batting first has won twice, while team defending the total has won only once. The skipper winning the toss will look to bowl first and chase down the target. Coming to Auckland Weather forecast Accuweather predicts no rainfall and so teams will get to play full overs.

Aces vs Volts live streaming: How to watch Aces vs Volts live scores

Aces vs Volts will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Aces vs Volts live on the FanCode app and website. The Aces vs Volts live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of both the teams.

