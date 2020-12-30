Dream11 Super Smash T20 CS Vs AA Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Central Stags will go up against the Auckland Aces in the 6th match of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 League 2020-21. The CS vs AA match is scheduled to begin at 6:10 AM IST from Pukekura Park, New Plymouth, NZ on December 31. Here are the CS vs AA live streaming details, how to watch CS vs AA live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Great win today from the lads 👍

Back to do it all over again at Pukekura Park v the @aucklandcricket Aces tomorrow 👍 Thanks for the big home support today everyone 👍#LOVETHESTAGS 🦌 #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/XWN9m20CcR — Central Stags 🏏 (@CentralStags) December 30, 2020

Dream11 Super Smash T20: CS vs AA preview

Of the last five games between the Central District Stags and the Auckland Aces, the Stags have managed just one win - all the way back in February 2019. The Stags lost their first game of the series to the Wellington Firebirds by 39 runs, but have set themselves up well for their encounter with the Aces and will be coming into the game with a resounding win over the Northern District side. George Worker's 71 off 42 and Doug Bracewell's 55* from 25, helped the Stags put up a massive 223 run total for the Northern Districts.

Northern Districts captain, Anton Devcich, put up a fighting century but did not receive any support from his team - only three other players made it to double figures - allowing the Stags a massive 45-run victory. This puts the Stags in third place on the table. The Auckland Aces, on the other hand, have lost both their games at the SuperSmash T20 so far and are in 5th place on the table. The Aces lost their first game to the Wellington Firebirds after failing to defend their total of 176 runs. Their second loss came against the Otago Volts, after they fell short of their target by a mammoth 45 runs.

Super Smash T20 live in India: CS vs AA live streaming details

None of the Super Smash T20 matches will be available live on television in India. However, fans who wish to watch the CS vs AA live streaming, as well as the rest of the tournament, can do so on the multi-sports aggregator platform, FanCode, which has joined hands with New Zealand Cricket as the exclusive streaming partner for the tournament in India. The CS vs AA live scores and updates can also be found on FanCode and on the social media handles and websites of New Zealand Cricket.

Dream11 Super Smash T20: CS vs AA pitch report and weather forecast

The only game of the Super Smash T20 League this season that has taken place at Pukekura Park is the Northern Districts vs the Central Districts game that saw the Stags put up 223. We can expect the CS vs AA game to be fairly high-scoring as well as for the pitch to have lots to offer for the bowlers. Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter.

